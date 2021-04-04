Mrs. Sandra Lynne Smith Ransom, age 74, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, in a local health care facility. Mrs. Ransom was born in Tallapoosa, GA on September 18, 1946, daughter of the late George Washington Smith and the late Mozelle Pollard Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Freddy Webster Ransom. Mrs. Ransom was a graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Secretary with Healthy Touch here in Rome for 13 years. Mrs. Ransom was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Ransom Mayberry (Andrew), Rome; 2 brothers, David Smith and Jimmy Smith (Denise), all of Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 11am at Park Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Hopper, Dr. Earl Fowlkes, and Mr. Howard Elrod officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
