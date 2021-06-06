Ms. Donna Jane Ramsey, age 57, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at a nursing home in Cedartown, GA. Ms. Ramsey was born in Anniston, AL, on September 17, 1963, daughter of the late Sherman Ramsey and the late Carolyn Burlee Ramsey. She was also preceded by the "love of her life", Frank Wheat. Prior to her retirement, Ms. Ramsey worked in housekeeping at Floyd Medical Center for 19 years. She was a member of Huffaker Baptist Church. Survivors include 2 daughters, Heather Ramos, Rome, and Lisa Vasquez (Valerio), Rome; 7 grandchildren; Carlie Vasquez, Zachary Ramos, Valerie Vasquez, Christina Ramos, Suzana Vasquez, Anthony Ramos and Joseph Ramos; her sister, Lisa Hamilton, FL; 3 brothers, Mark Ramsey (Kristi), Heflin, AL, Michael Ramsey (Angela), TN, and Jeff Ramsey, Heflin, AL; a very special friend, Rick Williams; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Rick Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12pm until 1:45pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Pallbearers are to assemble on Tuesday by 1:30pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include; Active: Clayton Wheat, Mark Ramsey, Michael Ramsey, Patrick Hamilton, Zachary Ramos and John Flores; Honorary: Jessie Wheat. In lieu of flowers, please contact Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, for memorial donation information. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.