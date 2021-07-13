Rex Ledale Rampley, age 60, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, after a long illness. Rex was born on November 22, 1960, in Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, HI. He was the son of Paul and Juanita (Atchley) Rampley, also of Armuchee. Rex was a graduate of Armuchee High School. He served in the U. S. Air Force and was stationed in San Antonio, TX, Denver, CO, and Lubbock, TX. Rex loved studying the Bible and sharing it with his friends. He also loved the study of History and Science and loved music and singing. Rex is survived by his parents; brothers, Rick Rampley (Tracy), and Ray Rampley; a niece, Meagan Audas (Chris) of Mount Washington, KY; a nephew, Wes Rampley (Brittney) of Villa Rica, GA; great nieces, Marlow and Ember Rampley; great nephew, Atticus Audas; aunt, Libby Gilbreath; uncle, Dewey Atchley (Jane); cousins, friends, and his little dog, Dooley. A memorial service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 2:30pm with full military rites. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Heartland Hospice Care of Cartersville, GA, 320 East Main Street, Suite 201, Cartersville, Ga 30120, would be appreciated. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
+2
+2