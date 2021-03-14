Mrs. Paula Remona Rampley, age 61, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Rampley was born in Polk County, GA, on October 14, 1959, daughter of the late Claude Junior Ashley and the late Barbara Ann Dowdy Ashley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Mike Silvers, by a sister, Donna Lovitt, and by a brother, Graylin Ashley. Mrs. Rampley has been employed as a bus driver for the Floyd County School System for over 20 years. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband, Daniel Lamar "Danny" Rampley, Sr., Cedartown; 6 children, Natisha McDonald, Cedartown, Lori Silvers, Rockmart, Shandie Crunkelton, Armuchee, Kayla Canada (Bart), Rome, Daniel Lamar Rampley, Jr., Cave Spring, and Colby Rampley (Ciara Smith), Cedartown; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Kathy Ashley, Cedartown, and Debbie Ashley, Armuchee; brother, Donald Abernathy, Lindale; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Kenneth Boatner officiating. Interment will follow in New Bethel Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are to assemble by 10:30am on Wednesday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include: Active: Brian Abernathy, Corey Hudgins, Josh Edwards, James Ashley, Jackie Rampley and Greg Sloan; Honorary: Shanon Willetts. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
