Betty Jean Law Raley was born, along with her twin brother Joe, on April 23, 1934 to Alfred and Lillie Law. Jean and Joe's older siblings were Irene, Bill, Mary and Dean and a baby brother Larry. Throughout their life, the siblings stayed in touch and got together as often as possible. When Jean became a teenager she lived with Mary while attending and then graduating from Rome High School and she continued to reside with Mary until she married. Sometime in 1953 or 1954 Jean met Claude Justus Raley, Jr. (Pete) through either working at a Five and Dime or at Methodist Youth Fellowship at West Rome Methodist Church. Jean and Pete could never totally agree on the exact way they officially met, but they did both work at a Five and Dime and they did both attend MYF at West Rome - most importantly, they did fall in love. During Pete's time in the Army, the two kept their love alive through letters and infrequent visits home, and their "hearts grew fonder". They knew they wanted to be married when he returned from active duty. Pete arranged for his mother to purchase an engagement ring and for his father to place that ring on Jean's finger and the two became engaged long distance. Jean married Pete on January 15, 1956 at West Rome Methodist Church and set out on their life's journey together. They lived in a few apartments and eventually bought a home at 119 Nanellen Road where they lived for 47 years. Eventually they moved to a home they built at 2539 North Broad Extension. In August 2017, after Jean suffered a stroke, they moved to Seven Hills Place Assisted Living Memory Care Facility in Rome. The Caregivers at Seven Hills Place received great love from Jean - she has been tender, kind and grateful to each and everyone for all that they have done for her, and they have loved and cared for her dearly. Her children are forever grateful for all that they have done to love and care for their Mom. Jean loved children and wanted as many as possible in their marriage. She and Pete had their first child in February 1957 with the birth of their daughter, Sharon Lynn and then in August 1958 welcomed their son, Claude Jeffery. Four years later in October 1962 their second daughter, Jeanne Leigh arrived and then in September 1967 Sara Charlene was born. One thing was certain in the Raley family, unless someone had a fever or stomach virus or services were snowed out, the entire family of six would attend everything that happened at West Rome United Methodist Church. Both morning and evening worship and Sunday School and children's and youth group meetings and Bible School and Retreats and Pot Luck Dinners. They did it all, because of Jean and Pete's deep faith in God as their Heavenly Father and the need to balance all of life with God's Word and alongside the community of faith. Sharon married Terry Walton of Griffin and they reside in Cumming. Jeff married Anita Beth Herndon of Sneads, FL and they reside in Sneads. Jeanne who is now a resident of Heaven lived with Pete and Jean until her death in April of 2017. Charlene married Gary Clayton of Rome and they remain residents there. Jean adored all her grandchildren as they entered the family: Benji Walton, Chris Walton, Terilyn Walton Johnson, Justin Raley, Joseph Raley, Cliff Clayton, Carrie Clayton Kelly, Christopher Clayton and Candace Clayton Weeks. Jean welcomed 14 great grandchildren thus far and every great grandchild she embraced made her eyes sparkle with joy! Jean's children and grandchildren and their spouses and great grandchildren have gathered together privately to celebrate the life of Betty Jean Raley and lay her to rest. Because of COVID-19 concerns a private family celebration of life was held at the graveside on October 11, 2020. The family regrets that an opportunity for friends to share in this time was not possible. Jean was a bright light of love and joy to everyone she ever met, even until the day she died. She loved her Pete and enjoyed the nearly 64 years of marriage they shared - going through life each and every day holding hands and walking in faith. She loved God and spent much time in prayer for any concerns on her heart and for everyone she knew. She has always felt blessed by God's great love and Jesus' sacrificial love shown on the cross and then through resurrection. On October 9, 2020 around six o'clock in the morning Jean took her last breath and let go of this life. Jean has joined her Heavenly Father of joy and unending love reuniting with Pete and Jeanne and her siblings and family and other friends gone before. She has joined that 'great cloud of witnesses' who are now in eternity praising God and living in His presence forever. Praise God for the life and love of Betty Jean Law Raley! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by check in Jean's memory to The Wesley Woods Foundation, 1817 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 or online at wesleywoods.org/donate. Seven Hills Place does not receive donations to assist those who may need assistance with their fees. Wesley Woods is a ministry of The United Methodist Church whose focus is on the care of the elderly, assisting them with any financial need.