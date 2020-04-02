Amy Michelle Ragland, 40, of Adairsville, Georgia went home to heaven peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1979 in Rome, Georgia to Mr. Kenneth Lee Montgomery and Mrs. Mary Anita Montgomery. Amy worked as a passionate and caring Registered Nurse for multiple years. She was a loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Auntie, Niece and Friend. She brought happiness, joy and love to all. She will be greatly missed. Amy is survived by her husband, Deon Ragland; daughter, Haeven; father, Kenneth Montgomery; mother, Mary Montgomery; sisters, Jessica Montgomery and Amanda Ponder; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts, Uncles, and friends. She joins her Grandparents, Floyd and Mattie Dillard Jr.; and Oliver and Sara Montgomery Jr. in heaven. Due to current events, an intimate ceremony for the Celebration of Amy's Life will be held with immediate family.
