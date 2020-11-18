Mrs. Louise Ledbetter Purdy, age 90, of Rome passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Purdy was born January 6, 1930, in Cave Spring, Ga. a daughter of the late John P. Ledbetter, and Mary L Mullinax Ledbetter. She was a member of East Rome Baptist Church. She was retired from Pharr Yarns, and loved working in her flower beds and yard . Mrs. Purdy was preceded in death by her son in law, Jimmy E. Wiley, and sister Henrietta Tant Milam. Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Wiley, grandsons, Richard Kipp Rowles, Jr. Seth Thomas Wiley, 1 niece, several great and great great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday November 20, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Lee Strickland, officiating. Interment will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Robert Madden and Staff, Dr. Gary Voccio, Dr. Darshak Pandya and staff, and Affinity Hospice staff, especially Jennifer and Crystal. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.