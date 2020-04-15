Mrs. Linda Dianne Purdy, age 73, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in a local hospital. Mrs. Purdy was born in Columbus, GA on March 16, 1947, daughter of the late Grady Bowden and the late Sarah Elizabeth Cureton Bowden. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lottie Elizabeth Holder, by a sister, Betty Hirsch, and by 2 brothers, James Robert "Bobby" Bowden and Billy Paul Bowden. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for several years at Floyd Medical Center and at Redmond Regional Medical Center. She was of the Christian faith. Survivors include her husband, David Purdy, to whom she was married on February 11, 1995; a daughter, Renee Holder Hutchins (James), Gainesville, FL; a sister, Gail Crews (Roy), Columbus, GA; 3 granddaughters, Sarah Victoria Holder, Rome, Elizabeth Jordan Durden (Tripp), Rome, and Katherine Marie Hutchins, Athens, GA; her great granddaughter, Annie James Durden, Rome; nieces and nephews. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, all services will be private. Her son-in-law, Dr. James Hutchins, will officiate with interment in Rome Memorial Park. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Purdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.