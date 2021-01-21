Jack Daniel Pullen, age 77 of Portland, Oregon, passed away Thursday January 21, 2021 in a local hospital. Mr. Pullen was born August 18, 1943, in Boston, Ga. a son of the late Ernest S. Pullen and Alvader J. Stephens Pullen. He was employed by the Federal Government for 35 years, and worked at the VA Hospital in Portland, Oregon and the VA Nursing Home in Vancouver, Washington. Mr. Pullen loved his family, traveling, camping, fishing, and hunting. All Children loved Mr. Pullen and he was adopted by many as an honorary uncle. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Steven Ernest Pullen. Survivors include his brothers, John A. (Joyce) Pullen, Frank A. (Barbara) Pullen, sisters, Emma C. Pullen, and Mary Jane Pullen Yates, nieces, Cheryl Volker, Sharon Patricia Pullen, Holly Bierberich, nephews, John Scott Pullen, and David Wooten, numerous great and great great nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday January 25, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 4526 Big Texas Valley Road NW Rome, Ga. with Rev. Brian Butler, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 4546 Big Texas Valley Road NW, Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.