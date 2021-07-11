Mrs. Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Cordle Proctor, age 60, of Rome, GA passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at a local hospital. Cindy was born in Victorville, CA, on December 29, 1960, daughter of the late Robert Cordle and the late Ferne Jett Cordle. She received her bachelor's degree from New Mexico State University. Cindy was a self-employed business owner. Survivors include her husband, Morris Proctor, to whom she was married on June 4, 1999; a daughter, Amy Kross (Riley), Birmingham, AL; a son, Eric Shaw (Gabriela), Rome; 2 step-sons, Joshua Proctor, Smyrna, TN, and Caleb Proctor (Stephanie), Washington; 3 grandchildren, Everett Kross, Weldon Kross and June Kross; a sister, Cathy Germain (John), Hendersonville, TN; a brother, Jeffrey Cordle, Rome. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 12pm in the sanctuary at Antioch Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10am until 11:45am at Antioch Baptist Church. Pallbearers are to assemble by 11:30am on Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church and include: Eric Shaw, Jeffrey Cordle, Joshua Proctor, Riley Kross, Keith Campbell and David Campbell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Antioch Baptist Church, 4526 Big Texas Valley Road. NW, Rome, GA 30165, or to Greenhouse Ministries, 309 South Spring Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.