January 26th, 1954 - July 10th, 2020 Gene Patrick Powers was born in Savannah, Georgia. He was a gifted social worker and a university professor at Dalton State College, where he touched the lives of anyone he encountered. Gene lived and worked in Northern Ireland for sixteen years, where he raised his three children, Hannah, Rory, and Colin. He also started the Portstewart Eagles, one of Northern Irelands first Little League Baseball teams. Gene authored 10 novels, and carved out a unique genre of literature. Gene's legacy lives on in his children, grandchild, his family, his friends, and in his numerous published works. He will be missed by all that knew him, and his bright spirit and love of life will live on in those who had the sincere pleasure of his company. A gathering to celebrate Gene's life will be held at a future date.
