Robert Allison "Al" Powell, age 63, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Rome, GA. Robert was born on March 15, 1958, in Floyd County, Georgia son of the late Milton Powell and the late Helen Mize Powell McGraw. Robert, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, was honorably discharged after seven years of service to his country. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Powell and Wayne Powell; his sisters, Elizabeth Neal, Addie Roberson, Juanita Rayburn, and Carol Powell; and by a brother-in-law, Tommy Hardin. Survivors include his former wife, Charlene Powell, and their daughters, Allison Troupe (Tim), and Laura Brooks (Daniel); a sister, Lillie Hardin; a sister-in-law, Angie Powell; a brother-in-law, Mike Neal; grandsons, William and Charles Troupe; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Bro. Jerry Adair officiating. Interment will follow in Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 2pm until the service time. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road, Rome, GA 30161, has charge of the arrangements.
