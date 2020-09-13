John Milton "Johnny" Powell, age 70, of Cave Spring, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 in a Daytona Fl. Hospital. Johnny was born July 26, 1950 in Floyd County, a son of the late Milton Powell, and Helen Mize Powell. He was a member of New Nazareth Baptist Church, Mackey Masonic Lodge #120 F&AM, Rome Shirne Club. He was retired from the City of Rome Water Department in Water Billing, he was employed with Good Shepherd Funeral Home as a funeral assistant. Johnny was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Powell, mother in law, Penny McCord, brother in law, Tommy Hardin, sisters, Elizabeth Neal, Addie Roberson, and Juanita Rayburn. Survivors include his wife Angie McCord Powell, son, Cody (Morgan) Powell, Nashville, TN; daughter Alicia (Gary) Sullins, Rome; grandchild, Zayden Sullins, brother, Al (Charlene) Powell, sister, Lilly Hardin, father in law Bobby McCord, brother and sister in law, Tim and Tina McCord, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. (GA. Time) Tuesday September 15, 2020, at New Nazareth Baptist Church, Centre, Al. with Rev. Herbert Reed, and Rev. Robert Vines, Rev. Paul Talley, officiating. Interment will follow in the New Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery, with Mackey Masonic Lodge #120 F&AM conducting Masonic graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 P.M. Monday September 14, 2020 a Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. They will be a call communication of Mackey Lodge at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, Kyle Parker, John Hendrix, Mickey Walters, George Tietrich, Jeff Burke, Jeff Holcomb, and Caleb Cantrell. Honorary palbeareres include, Mackey Lodge, Rome Shrine Club, and Heirborn Quartet. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
