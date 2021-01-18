Ms. Christine Ann "Crissy" Barnett Powell, age 39, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Ms. Powell was born in Decatur, GA, on December 7, 1981, daughter of the late David Allen Barnett and the late Josephine Kelley Barnett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Grady, and by her nephew, Conner Railey. Ms. Powell was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith. Survivors include her 4 children, Jessica Powell, Silver Creek, Jimmy Powell, Adairsville, Mallory Powell, Adairsville, and Molly Tucker, Silver Creek; a grandson, Buckley Ray Jackson, Silver Creek; 11 siblings; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Lindale, with the Rev. Eric Whelchel officiating and her friend, Amy Halstead, delivering the eulogy. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12pm until 1:45pm at First Baptist Church of Lindale. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are to assemble at First Baptist Church of Lindale on Thursday by 1:30pm and include: Jimmy Powell, Tanner Railey, Parker Railey, Brian White and David Drew. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations made be made to a GoFundMe page that will be set up at a future time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
