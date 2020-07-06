Benjamin E. "Ben" Potts, age 67 of Rome passed away Friday July 3, 2020. Ben was born October 7, 1952 in Floyd County a son of the late John Calvin Potts, and Willie Belle Rose Potts. He was a member of Sunny Side Baptist Church, and served in the Marine Corp Reserve. Ben was retired from DCR Construction. Ben loved fishing, camping and singing and playing his guitar in church and was loved by everyone he met. He was preceded in death, sisters, Charlene and Annette brother John Potts. Survivors include his sister, JoAnn (Tommy) McGill, brother, Ronnie (Maloney) Potts, sister in law, Jeanette Potts, and several nieces and nephews. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
