Mr. Thomas Joe Porter, age 69, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Porter was born in Canton, GA, on March 11, 1951, son of the late Ted Porter and the late Inez Harper Porter. He was a graduate of Cherokee Technical High School and a veteran of the United States National Guard. Before his retirement, Mr. Porter was Parts Manager at Riverside Toyota, where he worked for over 37 years. He was a lover of sports and for over 25 years coached baseball at the Floyd County Recreation Department as well as basketball at the Floyd County YMCA. Survivors include his son, Devin Porter (Danielle), Rome; 2 grandsons, Easton Porter and Truett Porter, Rome; 2 sisters, Wanda Graham, Canton, and Teddy Clark (James), Blairsville; 2 nieces, Lindsey Smith, Adairsville, and Haley Lee (Dewayne), Gainesville; 5 nephews, Cody Smith (Hana), Jimmy Clark, Johnathan Clark, Jared Clark, and Wade Graham. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Porter will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 4pm until 6pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
