Mrs. Sarah Blanche Howard Popham, age 87, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, in a local hospital. Mrs. Popham was born in Bartow County, GA on August 12, 1933, daughter of the late Paul F. and Minnie E. Quintin Howard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Fain Popham, by a sister, Betty Howard Jones, by a brother, Charles Howard, and by her step-mother, Mary Lou Hufstetler Howard Groce. Mrs. Popham had been employed with General Electric and West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Company earlier. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 20 years with Inland-Rome. She was a longtime member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church where she was active in the W. M. U., taught the Ladies' Sunday School Class, and several in various leadership positions. Survivors include her 3 children, Norma Popham Crisler (Mark), Moody, AL, Larry Popham, Silver Creek, and Dennis Popham (Linda), Cartersville; 2 sisters, Peggy Woods, Cartersville, and Diane Cantrell (Ernie), Blairsville; 5 grandchildren, Heath Crisler (Michaela), Mandy Higginbotham (Corey), Brandi Meyers (Josh), Web Popham, and Ben Popham; 7 great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Austin, Katie, Sawyer, Jameson, Mason, and Lucy; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 1pm at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Adam Elrod and the Rev. Joel Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church on Saturday from 11am until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested to be worn. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Corey Higginbotham, Josh Meyers, Heath Crisler, Web Popham, Ben Popham, and Austin Crisler. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
