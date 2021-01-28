Geraldine Evelyn Latta Popham passed away this week after a sudden illness. She was a long term resident of Rome, Ga She was born nearby in Alabama. She was employed by General Electric. She was valedictorian of her high school class, and completed an Associate Degree in Business as an adult student. She remained very active after her retirement with the GE retirees clubs and volunteered with AARP preparing taxes for many years. She was preceded in death by a daughter Sandra, her parents, as well as beloved brothers Billy and Harold. She is survived by a daughter, grandson and son-in law. 2 Timothy 4:7 - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. In leu of flowers please donate to a cancer charity in honor of her daughter Sandra.