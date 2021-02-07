Mr. Willie Alton Poole, Sr., age 73, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Poole was born in Floyd County, GA on May 1, 1947, son of the late Willie A. J. Poole and the late Sarah Kidd Poole. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Esther Ruth Loveless Poole, by 2 sisters, Charlene and Wanda Poole, and by a brother, Dick Poole. Before an injury at work, Mr. Poole was a forklift mechanic at Wooten Lift Truck Service which later became North Georgia lift truck service. He also worked for a stint at Diamond Carpet Mills. Mr. Poole was of the Christian faith. Survivors include his son, Willie Alton "Al" Poole, Jr. (Amanda), Rome; his daughter, Christy Poole Hubbard (Terry), Rome; 4 grandchildren, Mylia, Macie, Rebecca, and Jackson; a special friend, Arleen Smith; 2 brothers, Randy Poole (Karen), and John Poole; 2 sisters, Alene Smith and Kay Weeks; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Dean Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 until 10:45am at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
+1