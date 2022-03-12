Mr. Charles Clinton Poole, age 84, of Armuchee, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, in a local hospital. Clinton was born in Gordon County, GA on January 13, 1938, son of the late John Hunter Poole and the late Willie Mae Worley Poole Lemons and stepfather, Harry Lemons. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Glenda Ann Tomlinson Poole, a daughter, Lisa Diane Poole, a sister Doris Harris, and by brothers, Randy and Neil Lemons. Clinton was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church for over 40 years. Survivors include his 4 sons, Jerome Poole (Jen), Rome, Keith Poole (Cindy), Armuchee, Mark Poole, Armuchee, and Phelan Poole (Christy), Armuchee; 9 grandchildren, Alisha Coleman (Chris), Rome, Bethany Allison (Scooter), Rome, Josh Poole (Chelsey), Armuchee, Hunter Poole (Jessie), Rome, Hailey Poole (Cody), Rome, Madison Hughes (Cody), Armuchee, Brady Poole, Armuchee, Blake Poole (Jessica), Armuchee, and Brice Poole (Tyler), Armuchee; 11 great grandchildren, Jack and Hydee Allison, Addison and James Coleman, Peyton and Phenleigh Poole, Parker Poole, Sawyer Poole, Lillyanne LeCroy, Bowden and Holden Hughes; 1 sister, Linda Battaglia; 4 brothers, JT and Lamar Poole, Henry and Jerry Lemons; nieces and nephews. Clinton started his career at Trend Mills in Plainville then became plant manager of Trend Mills in Rome. Later he went to work with the Peeples family in Dalton where he retired from Global Textile Services. He was a member of the Armuchee Ruitan Club, a 50 year Mason of the Plainville Lodge, and a 6 year Veteran of the National Guard. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 4pm at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson and Sons North Chapel on Thursday, March 17th from 5pm to 8pm. At other times, the family may be contacted at their respective residences. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Friday at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
