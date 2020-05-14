Bonnie Frances Huckaby Pollard, age 94, of Rome passed away Friday May 15, 2020 at a local healthcare facility. Frances was born on August 30, 1925 in Cave Spring to the late Sam Paskel Huckaby and Bonnie Mae Lemming Huckaby. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. Frances loved to work with flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Cecil Pollard; son: Tom Pollard; daughter: JoAnn Crumbley; grandson; four brothers: Jess, Russell, Buck Huckaby, and an infant brother; one sister: Sara Cromer. Survivors include one daughter, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and two loving and caring nieces: Linda Kerr and Judie Fellers. In accordance with the state and federal guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Parnick Jennings, Sr.' Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
