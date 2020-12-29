In the early morning hours Monday, December 28, 2020, Mrs. Joan Puryear Plymel, age 63, after a short and unexpected illness made her transition to be with the Lord that she served and loved with all her heart. With the exception of about 2 years, Joan was a life-long resident of Rome/Floyd County Georgia. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Franklin "Buddy" Puryear and Peggy Joan (Rackley) Puryear. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ray Plymel; a son, Jeremy and his wife, Jennifer Plymel; a daughter, Jaime and her husband, Chad Maddox, and her 7 grandchildren Emma, Savanna, Emily, Zane, Caylie, Kylee and Ezra. Joan is also survived by her sister, Sherrye (Puryear) Thomas and her husband, David. Joan has numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws that she loved dearly. Joan's life revolved around God and her family, especially her grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as "Nanna". She enjoyed spending time with them and was always involved in each of their lives as much as possible. Christmas was always her special time of the year to spoil her family, she always made it fun and something to look forward to. Each year it was something fun and exciting with a different theme. Joan was a long-time member of North Rome Church of God, from being raised there and married there in 1975. Joan loved her church and enjoyed being involved in as many activities as she could. Pastors Terry Addis and Rick Jacobs will officiate the service along with Joan's husband, Chaplain Ray Plymel, delivering a eulogy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 2, 2021, at 2:00 pm at North Rome Church of God @ 1929 North Broad St, NE, Rome, GA 30161. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 until the time of the service. The family requests that all social distancing guidelines be observed and that masks be worn at all times. Pallbearers will include Zane Maddox, Dakota Seely, Adrian Woods, Anthony Johnson, Joey Powers and Jo Jo Schimmelmann. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Saturday, January 2, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
North Rome Church of God
1929 N. Broad Street, NE
Rome, GA 30161
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 2, 2021
2:00PM
North Rome Church of God
1929 N. Broad Street, NE
Rome, GA 30161
Jan 2
Interment
Saturday, January 2, 2021
12:00AM
East View Cemetery
725 Kingston Ave. NE
Rome, GA 30161
