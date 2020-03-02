Mrs. Catherine L. Pitts, age 98 passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Brighmoor Nursing Center where she lived for the past 6 years. Catherine was born in Carroll County, Georgia on January 27, 1922. She was the daughter of Alvin and Lizzie Milam Lovelady. She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; two sisters; her first husband, Buford Kin of Bowdon, Georgia; second husband George Pitts of Cedartown, Georgia; three step children. She is survived by one sister, Polly Howard of Griffin; nieces and nephews; three step- grandchildren, Sharon McFall, Connie Wilson, and Bryon Peek of Cedartown. Visitation for Mrs. Pitts will be Friday, March 6 from 11:00 am till 12:30 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home with a graveside funeral service following at 1:00 pm in Oak Hill Cemetery. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Catherine L. Pitts by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.