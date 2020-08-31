Mrs. Glenda Sue Floyd Pierce, age 71, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in a local hospital. Mrs. Pierce was born in Floyd County, GA on November 14, 1948, daughter of the late Leo Conn Floyd and the late Ruth Eugene Stewart Floyd. She was a graduate of Armuchee High School and prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Pharmacy Tech with Ward's Pharmacy. She was a member of Everett Springs Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Louise Hunter, Joyce Beard and Evelyn Gay, and by 4 brothers, James, Charles, Glenn and Allen "Bunk" Floyd. Survivors include her husband, Ernie Pierce; a daughter, Sherry Pollard (Mark), Cumming, GA; a son, David Pierce (Sharon), Atlanta, GA; 2 granddaughters, Brooke and Addison Pollard; 2 sisters, Helen Stansell and Frances Owens, both of Rome; 4 brothers, Earl Floyd (Pat), Gail Floyd, Edwin Floyd (Ruth), and Max Floyd, all of Rome; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. David Thornton will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 11am until 12:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 12:30pm and include: David Pierce, Mark Pollard, Joey Beard, Greg Andrews, Tommie Hoblitzell, and Eddie Holsomback. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
