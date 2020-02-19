Gladys Kathryn Pierce, 92, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Hudson, Florida, and Port Huron, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born on September 28, 1927, in Rome, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Scott and Gladys Green (Saylor). One of 12 children, she is survived by her brothers Charles Green and Wayne Green. She was the devoted wife of James Harry Pierce who predeceased her in 2012. Kathryn is survived by her six children, Cheryl Denise, Kathy, Vernon, Stephen (Lisa), Jayne LeVan and Christopher (Teri) and by 9 grandchildren: Kristen, James, Kaitlin, Allison, Zachary, Alexander, Isabella, Bailey and Saylor. Kathryn was a loving wife and mother. She partnered with her husband and assisted in the family construction and real estate business. She was an avid gardener and a strong supporter of charitable organizations for the disabled. She was a woman of faith and a member of several Baptist churches over her lifetime. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Atria Evergreen Woods for their kind and compassionate care. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the Floyd Springs Baptist Church, 1869 Floyd Springs Road N.E., Armuchee, GA 30105.