Ellen (Freda) Peugh, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully January 4, 2021, in a local memory care facility. Mrs. Peugh was born in Cherokee County, Alabama December 19, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Milford A. Grogan and the late Eula L. Grogan. Mrs. Peugh was preceded in death by her husband, Royce L. Peugh, to whom she was married for 50 years. Mrs. Peugh moved to Rome in 1940 from Geraldine, Alabama. She attended Hall Business School in Rome. She was employed at Sears Roebuck and Company in Rome in the credit department for 20 years and retired July 31, 1982. A longtime member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Mrs. Peugh was a choir member, member of the Women's mission Union, and a teacher in the toddler department for numerous years influencing the lives of so many children who passed through the Preschool Department of Fifth Avenue Baptist. Survivors include her daughter, Marsha Dempsey, Rome; a son, Jack Peugh (Filomena), Powder Springs; Grandsons, Wright Dempsey (Kristin), Dunwoody, GA and Jason Dempsey (Jennifer), Dunwoody, GA; Great Grandsons, Will, Maddox, and Cooper Dempsey; sister, Floy Malinak, Marietta; brother, Truett Grogan (Peggy), Adairsville, GA; several nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, great-great nieces and nephews. Mrs. Peugh's family thanks the administration and staff of Riverwood Retirement Center and Homestead Hospice for their constant love and concern shown to her. A private graveside service will be held with Gwen Stephens officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Homestead Hospice through HOPE Foundation, 10888 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075 or First Baptist Church of Rome, 100 E. 4th Ave. Rome, GA. 30161. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.