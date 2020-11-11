Mr. Boyd Cornelius Penson, Sr. age 83 of Rome passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Penson was born September 27, 1937, in Floyd County a son of the late Boyd Ellis Penson, and Laura Jane Rogers Penson. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Penson was retired from Local Union 72, and a veteran of the United states Navy, he enjoyed NASCAR, Atlanta Braves and watching Football. Mr. Penson enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Pamela Penson, brothers, Doyle Penson, Donald Penson. Survivors include his wife Virginia Anne Wade Penson to whom he was married April 26, 1958, children, Boyd (Tammy) Penson, Lisa Williams and Tim Byars, Richard (Ashley) Penson, grandchildren, Cody Clark, Zeric Penson, Jordan Penson , Austin Penson, Brayden Williams , Preston Williams, Ashley Byars, and Lauran Williams, great grandchildren, Lane and Jase Byars, Henry McAdams, Ivy Clark Everett Clark, Kendall Jones, and Ayla Penson, also two sisters Marie Hudson, Shelba Dawson; brother: Dale Penson; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday November 13, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Ronnie Hudson, and Rev. Jerry Branton, officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Shaklin-Attway Post Five Honor conducting military rites. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 3:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Pallbearers include, Cody Clark, Zeric Penson, Jordan Penson, Austin Penson, Bud Wade, Bob Wade, Honorary pallbearers include, Lane Byars, Jase Byars, Henry McAdams, Ivy Clark, Everett Clark, Brayden Williams, Preston Williams, Ayla Penson, and Kendall Jones. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Service information
Nov 13
Visitation
Friday, November 13, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
1370 Kingston Hwy
Kingston, GA 3015
1370 Kingston Hwy
Kingston, GA 3015
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 13
Service
Friday, November 13, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
1370 Kingston Hwy
Kingston, GA 3015
1370 Kingston Hwy
Kingston, GA 3015
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.