Ms. Jimmie Lee Cantrell Penson, age 91, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at a local retirement home. Ms. Penson was born in Dekalb County, AL on July 6, 1928, daughter of the late James Terrell Cantrell and the late Bessie Lee Wills Cantrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dewey Leonard Penson, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Ms. Penson was a graduate of Adairsville High School and prior to retirement she was an office administrator at North West Georgia Regional Hospital. She was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Anita Errickson (Joe), Rome; 2 sons, David Penson (Diana), Mineral Bluff, and Jerry Penson (Linda), Alpharetta; 2 sisters, Veleria Weeks, Rome, and Barbara Whitehead, Rome; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines all services for Ms. Penson will be private. Interment will take place in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Scott Lambert and the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Dykes Creek Baptist General Fund at: 46 Dykes Creek Church Rd NE, Rome, GA 30161 Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
