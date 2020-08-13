Mr. Warren Harvey Penney, age 79, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Penney was born in Floyd County, Georgia on December 29, 1940, son of the late Bert Penney and the late Louise Blaylock Penney. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Penney, and by a sister, Sharon Miller. He was a veteran of the Army Reserves during which time he was awarded for being an expert marksman and was given the task of teaching other reservist to shoot rifles. Prior to retirement, Mr. Penney worked as a radio executive for several different radio stations. He was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Rome Rotary Club. Mr. Penney was an avid bird hunter, especially quail. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Smith Penney, to whom he was married on November 10, 1963; a son, Christopher Penney (Mandi), Rome; a daughter, Rachel Penney Miller (Paul), Acworth; six grandchildren, Aaron, Audrey & Aiden Penney, all of Rome, and Shaley, Jordan & Jayna Miller, all of Acworth; three great grandchildren, Nick & Dee Stephens, Acworth, and Finley Nelson, Kennesaw; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Holt officiating and family and friends sharing memories. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Private interment will be at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2 until 2:45pm with social distancing measures being followed. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Penney, Paul Miller, Kenneth Kight, Tim Walker, Herb Brown, and Jeff Smith. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
+2
+2