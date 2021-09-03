Mr. Preston Hudon "Donnie" Penney, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Penney was born in Rome, Georgia on August 19, 1950, son of the late James Wesley Penney, Sr. and the late Hazel Ruth Carroll Penney. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald McAfee, and by two siblings, James Wesley Penney, Jr. and Carol Ann Penney McKeehan. Prior to retirement, Mr. Penney worked for several years in the textile industry. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Shannon Lodge #100 F&AM, the Rome Shrine Club, and the Yaarab Temple. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Lynn "Debbie" Cash Penney; seven children, Jamie Penney (Elizabeth), Courtney Shaw (Ethan), Brandon Penney, Kanzas Penney, Landon Penney, Kayden Penney, and Haven Penney; eight grandchildren, Davis, Kolton, Kade, Maddox, Adalyn, Paisley, Hagen, and Thomas (due in a few weeks); several nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 3pm at West Rome Baptist Church with Pastor Jarrod Roberts and the Rev. Carol Ann Gutherie officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at West Rome Baptist Church on Wednesday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Masks are requested at both the visitation and service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include: Active: Jamie Penney, Brandon Penney, Landon Penney, Kayden Penney, Ethan Shaw, George McKeehan, Jr., and Holden McGhee. Honorary: George McKeehan and Rick Collins Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
