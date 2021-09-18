Carol Dillard Peek, age 77, of Rome passed away September 16, 2021 at her residence. Carol was born on March 12, 1944 in Calhoun GA., to the late Robert Dillard and Gladys Dillard. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Leach and her brother: Bob Dillard Survivors include her son Steve Peek. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.