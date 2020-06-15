Joel D. Pearson, Jr., age 87, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Joel was born in Cape Girdeaux, Missouri, on March 31, 1933, son of the late Joel D. Pearson Sr. and the late Lucella Long Pearson. He was preceded in death by siblings, Yancey Pearson, Patsy Duncan and Opal Cronister, and children, Michael Anthony Pearson Sr., Charles Edward Pearson and Tabatha Lyn Pearson. He is survived by his wife Juanita Elizabeth Pearson, son William David Pearson, daughter in law Jan Pearson, grandchildren Michael Anthony Pearson Jr and wife Kellie, Stephanie Pearson, Matthew Pearson, Chelsea Mitchell, Tabatha Pearson, Johnathon Pearson, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Pearson was a 1950 graduate of Coosa High School. He married Juanita Anthony on March 12, 1953. He was an active member and Deacon of Riverside Baptist Church and a founding member of the Carpenter's for Christ. He was a manager at Lockhead-Martin for thirty years. Receiving of family and friends will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Riverside Baptist Church. Mr. Pearson will lie in state on Thursday, June 18, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm and the funeral will begin at 2:00pm, also at Riverside Baptist Church. The service will be performed by Reverend Randy Lambert and grandson Michael Pearson Jr. Interment will take place at Oak Knoll Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers will be Hunter Chastain, Jace Pearson, Johnathon Pearson, Brody Pearson, Michael Skeen, Lamar Sullins, Cary McCullough and Mike Crider. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew Pearson, deacons from Riverside Baptist Church and members of Carpenter's for Christ. Flowers will be accepted. Memorial donations will be accepted in Mr. Pearson's name to Riverside Baptist Church. Special thanks to Homestead Hospice care. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.
