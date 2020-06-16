Ms. Sandra June "Sandy" Peace, age 65, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at a local hospital. Sandy was born on February 11, 1955, daughter of the late Lewis Miles Putnam and the late Nellie June McPherson Putnam. She was a member of Vanns Valley Baptist Church. Sandy worked as a medical scheduler for Parallon Enterprise, LLC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Edward. Survivors include three stepchildren, Jeff Peace (Dena), Rome, Jerome Peace, Rome, and Jenifer Wade (Tony), Rome; grandchildren, Daniel Burchett, Marcus Burchett, Lauren Fallin, Heather Baker and Jayson Peace; great grandchildren, Paityn Burchett, Ava Lovering and Isaac Fallin; a sister, Ann Greene, North Carolina; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Seth Carter will officiate. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
