Mr. James Lee "Jimmy" Payne, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Payne was born in Rome, Georgia on April 11, 1944, son of the late James Walter Payne and the late Betsy Lee Sims Payne. He worked for a number of years in construction. Mr. Payne served in the National Guard. Survivors include a son, Scott Payne (Lesa); a daughter, Jennifer Payne; three grandchildren; Julia Nicole Payne, Madison Leigh Hall, and Selena Gordy; two sisters, Donna Brown (John) and Belinda Wilson (Bob); nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
