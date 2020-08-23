Mrs. Frances Dolline Wilson Payne, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at a healthcare facility in Blairsville, GA. Mrs. Payne was born in Jackson County, GA, on August 9, 1932, daughter of the late Wylie Alexander Thompson and the late Ada Pauline Dodd Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 husbands, Joseph Edward Wilson and J. Sanford Payne, by a brother, Robert Thompson, and by a sister, Wilma Nichols. Mrs. Payne received her 6-year degree from Berry College and before her retirement, was a teacher at Alto Park, Glenwood, and Armuchee Elementary Schools. She was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church and the Retired Teachers Association. Survivors include 2 daughters, Debra Parson (Ray), Blairsville, and Dianne Barton (Mike), Armuchee; a son, Bob Wilson (Belinda), Rome; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren (with 2 more great-great-grandchildren on the way); nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Payne will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel with Dr. David Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Payne will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 11am until 11:45am. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday at 11:30am and are as follows: Active: Matthew Ensley, Ethan Ensley, Joseph Wilson, Brian Wilson, Phillip Barton and Tommy King; Honorary: Doug King. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.