Ms. Birdie Jo Burkhalter Paxton, age 89, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at an assisted living facility. Ms. Paxton was born in Alabama on February 12, 1931, to the late Joseph Franklin Putnam and the late Birdie Ethel Corum Putnam. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters. Ms. Paxton was a graduate of Cave Spring High School and was a long-time secretary for many dentists as well as other medical professionals. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club. Survivors include a daughter, Carol Ford (Mickey), Durham, NC; a son, Russell Burkhalter (Jill), Silver Creek; 3 grandchildren, Aaron Ford (Stacey), Durham, NC, Todd Burkhalter (Marissa Phillips), Rome, and Angie Ashmore, Cedartown; 3 great-grandchildren, Ozzy Ford, Durham, NC, Bailee Gossett, Kennesaw, and Ryder Ashmore, Cedartown; her sister, Betty Lou Shiflett, Lindale; nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Ms. Paxton will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Don Spears will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2 pm until 3:45 pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
+1
Service information
Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM-3:45PM
2:00PM-3:45PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before Birdie's Visitation begins.
Mar 1
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before Birdie's Memorial Service begins.