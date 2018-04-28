SFC Webber, age 37, formerly of Rome, Ga., passed away at his home in Doral, Fla., Monday, April 23, 2018.
PJ Webber was born in Rome, Ga. on July 5, 1980, son of Paul J. Webber, Sr. and Sheila Loveless Freid.
Mr. Webber was a High School Graduate of Winter Park High School in Winter Park, Fla. and served in the United States Army. He began his career in the United States Army in 2003, rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class. SFC Paul Webber served in the United States Army from June 23, 2003 – April 23, 2018. He was deployed to Iraq from May 7, 2005 – May 7, 2006, and deployed to Afghanistan from April 4, 2011 – March 21, 2012. He was stationed at USAG-Miami, SOUTHCOM at the time of his death.
Survivors include his wife, Sora Ahn and their two daughters, Yujin and Yuna. His father, Paul J. Webber, Sr (Angela), and mother, Sheila Loveless Freid (Brian). Two brothers, Marcus Webber and Dylan Freid and step-siblings, Kevi Payne and Nickolas Martin. His grandmother, Annie Dell Lewis Loveless and the late Mose Loveless,
Jr. He was also preceded in death by grandparents, Joe Martin Webber and Marion Stevenson Webber. As well as a uncle Ricky Loveless. He is also survived by uncles, Steve Loveless, Martin Webber, Tim Webber and aunts, Janette Loveless Barker, Janice Loveless Riffle, Carolyn Loveless Adams, Lisa Loveless, Debby Webber Pruett, Tina Webber Hoffer and Johanna Webber Cooper; a niece Brylee Addison Dickson Webber and a nephew Joseph James Webber. He is survived by numerous cousins and a special cousin Grffin Cauble.
Graveside Services will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. Scott McClure officiating. Friends may follow from Oaknoll Chapel in Rome, GA, to be escorted by the City of Rome Police Department. The procession will be leaving at 1 p.m. from the funeral home. Honors will be presented by United States Army Honor Guard.
At other hours family may be contacted at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been established at Wells Fargo in the name of Yujin and Yuna Webber, c/o Paul J. Webber, Sr.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to serve PJ's family