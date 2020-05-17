James Dilmas "Bobby" Patterson, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Patterson was born in Dekalb County, Alabama on February 2, 1950, son of the late Arnold C. Patterson and the late Effie Schrader Patterson. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Patterson and Donnie Lloyd "D.L." Patterson, and by a sister, Doris Headrick. Mr. Patterson worked for several years as a dump truck driver for Tommy Roberts Trucking. He accepted Jesus as his personal Savior on October 7, 1979 and was a member of the Lindale Church of God of Prophecy. Survivors include his wife, Betty Ruth Redden Patterson, to whom he was married on July1, 1968; children, Teresa G. Brock, Rome, Danny E. Patterson (Jennifer), Centerville, TN, and James L. "Cowboy" Patterson (Crystal), Rome; grandchildren, Jessica Master (Jeremy), Lauren Wiley (Justin), Joshua Patterson (Laura), Charles "Chuck" Champion, II and Liam Patterson; great grandchildren, Grayson & Emma Master, Abagail Clowdus, Gracelyn Clowdus and Samuel Wiley; a brother, Charles Patterson; four sisters, Imogene Tidmore, Dovie Patterson, Kathleen Lowry and Emma Alice "E." Crawford; an "adopted" daughter, Tammy Roberson; nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private with the Rev. Leonard Crawford officiating and Mr. Randy Boling delivering the eulogy. Interment will be at Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerry Smith and the Rev. Douglas Stephenson officiating. Mr. Patterson will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers will be Russell Justice, Josh Patterson, Robert Eaves, James Farmer, Jerry Culberson and Johnny Hubbard. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
