Mrs. Norma Waters Patrick, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in a local health care facility. Mrs. Patrick was born in Rome, GA on August 4, 1934, daughter of the late Robert E. Waters and the late Ruth Norman Waters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dan Patrick, in 2005. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Patrick was employed with State Mutual Insurance Co. here in Rome for several years. She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. Survivors include her sons, Cole Patrick (Wendy), Euless, TX, and Todd Patrick (Gina), Armuchee; 4 grandchildren, Lindsay Fitzgerald (Chase), Katlyn Gilbert (Craig), Ben Patrick (Whitney), and Adam Patrick (Ali); 2 great grandchildren, Caleb and Davie Patrick; a sister, June Howard, Rome; a brother, Bobby Waters (Becky), Warner Robins, GA; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 3pm at the graveside in East View Cemetery. Brother Steve Story will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 12 noon until 2:15pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. The family extends a special thanks to the staff of the Harbor at Renaissance Marquis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1