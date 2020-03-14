Mr. Billy Joe Pass, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Pass was born in Rome, Georgia on February 20, 1945, son of the late Oscar Pass and the late Stella Long Pass. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Riffle and Jeanette Wallace, and by three brothers, Oscar Lee Pass, Ralph V. Pass and Morris Eugene Pass. Mr. Pass was a kind soul and served as primary caretaker for his mother and brother for several years. He loved everyone and was loved by all that knew him. Mr. Pass also loved all animals and fed many stray and wild animals that would come to his home. He was of the Church of God faith. Survivors include two sisters, Lillie Mae Gurley, Mableton, and Evelyn McGee, Silver Creek; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Dr. James Guy officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1pm until the service time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Billy Pass, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 17
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 17
Interment
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Oakland Cemetery
Church Street
Rome, GA 30161
Church Street
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.