Gina Lee Parris, age 55, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at a local hospital. Gina was born in Rome, GA on April 16, 1965, the daughter of Al Rowland and Regan Wooley. She was a member of Crosspoint Community Church. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Floyd Medical Center. Gina is survived by her husband of 28 years, Charles Gregory Parris; her children, Jason Parris (Catherine), Ashlee Poe, Chad Parris and Hunter Parris; her grandchildren, Caleb Alford, Logan Alford, Gauge Parris, Charlotte Parris, Brinley Parris and Branson Parris; her mother, Regan Wooley; her father, Al Rowland (Peggy); her sisters, Jill Fowler (Ron), Jana Brisby (Mark) and Ginger Merritt; her brother, Chuck Wooley (Angie); nieces and nephews. In keeping with Gina's wishes, she will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
