Mrs. Vivian Rose Gladden Parker, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Parker was born in Cedar Bluff, Alabama on March 20, 1940, daughter of the late W. C. Gladden and the late Tilda Lindsey Gladden. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jesse Floyd Parker, by two sisters, Sue Farr and Juanita Patterson, and by three brothers, Harold and Bill Gladden, and Louie Franklin. Mrs. Parker was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include four children, Raymond Kelley (Janice), Rome, Mitchell Parker (Sigrid), Rome, Vickie Russell Craig (Jerry), Aragon, and Tim Spencer (Lurie), Missouri; grandchildren, Christopher, Zackery and Matthew Russell, Andrea and Melissa Kelley, Sophia and Dorian Parker, and Kelly, David and Lakeisha Spencer; a great granddaughter, Lexie Russell; a brother, Benny Gladden; nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2pm at Rome Memorial Park. Pastor Joe Palmer will officiate. The family will receive friends at Rome Memorial Park on Saturday from 1:30pm until the service time. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Nov 14
Visitation
Saturday, November 14, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
Rome Memorial Park
2446 Cedartown Highway
Rome, GA 30161
2446 Cedartown Highway
Nov 14
Graveside Service
Saturday, November 14, 2020
2:00PM
Rome Memorial Park
2446 Cedartown Highway
Rome, GA 30161
2446 Cedartown Highway
