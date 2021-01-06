Mrs. Virginia R. Parker, age 68, of Rome, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Mrs. Parker was born on April 15, 1952, in Floyd County, to the late, William R. Haynie, and Dorothy Allen Haynie. Virginia was proceeded in death by the sweetest grandparents, Benjamin & Jessie Allen, parents, Dorothy Allen Haynie and William R. Haynie, and by a granddaughter, Kristian Nicole Womack. Virginia is survived by her husband, Mr. Kenneth Parker, 2 daughters, Brandy (James) Womack, Kim (Andrew) Stevens, both of Rome, 4 grandchildren, Christopher Tritt Melton, Destany Marie Womack, Bradley James Womack, and Keegan Stevens, all of Rome, and by a sister. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3pm, in the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165, with the Rev. Greg Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 1pm until the funeral hour. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers and include, James Womack, Drew Stevens, Bradley Womack, Steve Breeden, Jeremy (Bubba) Parker, and Tritt Melton. Keegan Stevens will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Parnick Jennings, SR.'s, Good Shepherd Funeral Home, has charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Virginia Rae Parker.