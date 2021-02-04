Ronald Wayne Parker 72 passed peacefully on the evening of February 1st. Ronnie was the son of Ida Dodd Parker and John Bunyan Parker. He is survived by his brother Larry and his nephew John. Ronnie earned a degree in sociology from the University of Georgia and held several jobs in the field of education for thirty plus years. In 1965 he led West Rome High School to its first state football championship. He was a man without compromise, and his generosity was beyond measure. Poetry, Irish folk music, and lively conversation were a few of his beloved pastimes. Many would remark that he was always quick with a fantastic tale, and that his smile could light up a room. It would be impossible to give due diligence to all the adventures that spanned his wonderful Life. If you were family or friend he would have you know that you are loved, and this is only a temporary pause in the lively discourse that drew us all together. Ronnie was a true son of Rome and his heart will always rest between its rivers. However, in a flourish that only he could conceive, his final instructions were to have his ashes scattered in the cool Pacific waters of Half Moon Bay California. The date, time, and location of his memorial will be announced when it is safe to travel and all will be welcome. From Yeats "The Lake Isle of Innisfree" I will arise and go now, for always night and day I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore; While I stand on the roadway, or on the Pavements grey, I hear it in the deep heart's core.