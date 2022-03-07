Mrs. Louise Woodruff Parker, fondly known as "Weesie" to family and friends, was born August 11, 1926, to Berryman Edwards Woodruff and Louise Coleman Woodruff. Weesie graduated from Cedartown High School class of 1943 and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia in 1947. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. After returning to Cedartown, she taught school for several years before marrying the late Fred Lee Parker. She was a member of the Cedartown Junior Service League and a long-time member of the Polk County Historical Society. She was an active member of her beloved church, Cedartown First United Methodist Church, where at various times taught Sunday School, led Bible School and served in several capacities for the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, and her only brother, B.E. (Ned) Woodruff, Jr. She is survived by her children, Lee Woodruff "Woody" Parker (Shelly Corbett), Louise P. Vagle and her husband, Mark; grandsons, Jason R. Parker and Travis Lee Parker; nephews, B.E. (Ted) Woodruff III and his wife, Sheila of Lilburn, Ga, W. L. (Bill) Woodruff of Arlington, Va.; niece, Nancy Byrd Woodruff of Atlanta, Ga. Several Edenfield's, Hunt's, and other great nephews, nieces, and cousins also survive. Services to celebrate Mrs. Parker's life will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the sanctuary of Cedartown First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Mark Nugent officiating. The family will receive friends in the church parlor from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on March 14, 2022. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Cedartown First Methodist Church, 201 Wissahickon Ave, Cedartown, Georgia 30125 or to the charity of your choice. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Louise "Weesie" Parker.
Trending Now
-
There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives
-
Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend
-
Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole
-
Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington?
-
Claytor steps down, Fisher to take helm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.