Mrs. Linda Johnston Parker, age 72, of Adairsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Mrs. Parker was born in Rome, GA, February 13, 1948, daughter of the late Robert Johnston and Thelma "Blossom" Beam Johnston. She was a loving wife to Larry; mother to her three children, Chris (Kelly), Brandy (Bo), and John (Casey); Nina to Parker, Avery, Mason, and Maggie; sister, to Ronnie (Harriet); Aunt Nina to Russell and Erin(Nick); and great aunt to Avery, Abby, Reece, and Charlotte. Linda was a determined lady with a stellar work ethic, an independent, and industrious business woman, managing two enterprises at the same time, living her dream of owning her own business. "Linda's Accessories" became a popular boutique in Adairsville while she continued to generate record sales for Alfa Life Insurance, earning her trips to domestic venues and Europe. Linda was indeed a genuine, kind, loving, respectful, unselfish, beautiful, and self made woman. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 2:30 PM at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, Rome with Rev. Gary Graves officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends attending services will be required to wear face mask and observe social distancing. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimers Association at alz.org.