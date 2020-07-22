Mr. Larry Wayne Padgett, Sr., age 73, of Lindale, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mr. Padgett was born in Rome, Georgia on November 20, 1946, son of the late Rev. Clyde Odell Padgett and the late Ora Elizabeth McCain Padgett. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Gail Holder Padgett, by a grandson, Wes Padgett, and by two brothers, Jerry and Bill Padgett. Mr. Padgett was a truck driver of 55 years retiring from SE Grinding. He was an ordained Baptist Deacon and was a member of Eden Valley Baptist Church. He was a member and Past Master of the Lindale Lodge #455 F&AM in 2018. Larry was also a member of the Yaarab Shrine Temple in Atlanta, the Rome Shrine Club and was the last original member of the Pleasant Hill Boys. Survivors include two sons, Larry Wayne Padgett, Jr. (Renea), Silver Creek, and Byron Kent Padgett, Sr. (Amanda), Cedartown; five grandchildren, Abby Ogle (David), PV2 Byron Kent Padgett, II, US Army, Alaska, Hannah "Peanut" Padgett, Allie Carrier (Chris), and Jacob DeAngelus (Virginia); nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Earl Partain, Sr. officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Steven Swift officiating and the Lindale Lodge #455 F&AM presenting Masonic graveside rites. Mr. Padgett will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7pm with social distancing measures being followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30pm and include: David Garrett, David Cargle, Steve Wright, Greg Hindman, Denny Cuzzort, Cole Burk and Kenneth Wright. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Padgett Sr. Larry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.