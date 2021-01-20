Mrs. Sarah Kathryn Padgett, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Padgett was born in Heard County, Georgia on January 17,1938, to the late Ray Emerson Kight, Sr. and the late Nati Shirey Kight. Kathryn was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Frank Padgett, her two great grandchildren, Berkley and Henry Simpson, her brother, Hulyn Kight, her sister-in-law, Ann Kight, her brother-in-law, Gene Lane, and a special nephew, David Ray Kight. Kathryn, lovingly called Kat or Kitty, lived a full life with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing tennis, spending time with her grandchildren, and loved her Frank dearly. In her more recent years, Kitty enjoyed spending time with her special friend and caretaker, Ginger Van Horn. She is survived by her sons, Chris Padgett (Connie) of Rome and Scott Padgett (Amy) of Rome; her grandchildren, Lauren Simpson (David), Taylor Padgett, Gracie Padgett, and Greyson Padgett; her great grandchildren, Sadie and Isaac Simpson; her brothers, Ray Kight, Jr. and Kenneth Kight (Carol); her sister, Sue Lane; her sister-in-law, Anne Kight; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 3:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will be held on Thursday January 28, 2021, in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 2:00 pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.