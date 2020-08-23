Ms. Eunice Beatrice "Bea" Bowman Padgett, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Ms. Padgett was born in Floyd County, Georgia on November 19, 1926, daughter of the late Ernest Eugene Bowman and the late Gladys Irene Dawson Bowman. She was also preceded in death by a son, Van Autrell Padgett, and by five brothers, James Alfred Bowman, Charles Edwin Bowman, Ralph Lewis Bowman, Garey Randal Bowman, and Larry Daniel Bowman. Growing up in the Silver Creek Community, Bea Padgett was active in the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church as a teen and young adult. Her faith became a life influence that she loved sharing especially with her children. Like many who grew up in the thirties, finishing school was beyond reach for Bea when she needed to work on the family farm. In 1980 she proudly went back to school and earned a GED at the age of fifty-four. As the "big sister" in a family of five boys, she could tell many fun stories of raising brothers. The truth is, she just loved family, children, and home. She was great at all three, just ask anyone who called this lady mother, grandmother, or Aunt Bea. Survivors include a daughter, Joy Padgett Johnson (Ty), Cedartown; daughter-in-law, Connie Pless Padgett, Lindale; grandchildren, Becky Johnson Farkas (John), Woodstock, Beth Johnson Hunter, Rockmart, Chris Padgett (Brittany), Silver Creek, Melanie Padgett (Michael), Rome, and Casey Padgett, Atlanta; six great grandchildren; many much loved nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11am at Floyd Memory Gardens. Mr. Barry Henderson will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church Home Bound Committee, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, GA 30173. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
