Mr. Gary Lee Pace Sr., age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his residence. Gary was born in Floyd County, Georgia on November 27, 1939, son of the late Willie Russell Pace and Jewell Mozelle Howren Pace. Gary retired from the Floyd County School System and was of the Methodist faith. Gary was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family, and he will be missed by all. Funeral services were held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2:00 pm at in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Interment followed in Rome Memorial Park. The family received friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 12:00pm until 1:45pm. Pallbearers serving were Brody Pace, Brant Pace, Scott Grodeman, Rusty Blair, Brian Spears, Gary Lee Pace, Jr., and Todd Wheeler. Honorary pallbearers included Bob Tankersley, Guy Hall, Bunky Jones, the security crew at Inland Container, Pepperell Primary/Elementary retired teachers, Buddy Childers, Bill Bishop, and the Tubize/Celanese village kids. The family asks in memory of Coach Pace that you consider contributing to the following organization that he cared so deeply for: The Model Football Booster's Club by mail, Model TD Club, 3252 Calhoun Road. Rome, GA 30161, or The Model TD Club Venmo @ Model-TD Club in Memory of Coach Gary Pace, Sr. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, had charge of the funeral arrangements.
